Zee Cinema brings World Television Premiere of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Attack’

Talking about the film, John Abraham said, “Attack is not a futuristic film, but it's a very relevant film. I believe that we might anticipate such technology a few years down the line. The idea with Attack was to challenge, so we are challenging the audience's mind and trying to do something different. If Hollywood can make it, why can’t India? This film is my humble attempt to make India proud. We've all heard that films are made for masses or classes, but I don't think so. I only think there are two kinds of films: good films and bad films. And this is a good film that I believe families and people of all ages will enjoy. This isn’t a regular action film, but it is meant to put an important message across – nothing can come in the way for a true patriot, as he will fight for his country selflessly, and in all passion with a staunch belief that his nation comes ahead of everything.”