Zee Cinema celebrates the strength of togetherness with their new brand campaign ‘Rehna Hai Saath Saath’

Kartik Mahadev, CMO- Content business, ZEEL added, “Cinema is an inspiring and binding medium. This became even more apparent when we gathered around our television, as families, and watched movies together during the difficult phase of lockdown. The same is reflected by the 13% viewership rise for the Hindi Movies Genre during the 2nd wave. Zee Cinema has always been a champion of blockbuster movies and cinema’s core attribute of inspiration and togetherness. We, as a society, come together and do the extraordinary when times are tough. The “Rehna Hai Saath Saath” campaign captures this spirit of togetherness that has helped us emerge stronger. Each brand film mirrors the story of not just one person but the story of us as a people. It encourages us to move forward with a new sense of positivity.”