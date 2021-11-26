Zee Cinema gears up for the World Television Premiere of Rashmi Rocket on 27th November

Sharing his experience, Priyanshu Painyuli said, “Playing the role of Captain Gagan in Rashmi Rocket has been more than special to me. Growing up, I witnessed the journey of my dad who is a retired colonel from Assam regiment. It’s because of him that my fascination and inclination towards the armed forces only grew, while acting is something that is my passion. My love for cinema and the deep respect for the army perfectly coalesced in this role and I am only grateful that it was offered to me. I remember sending pictures to my family in the army uniform and they all told me that I resembled my dad from his early days as a young captain"