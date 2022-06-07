Zee Cinema launches ‘Taaza Hai Toh Mazza Hai’ Campaign

The audience wants fresh, new, and entertaining films, and Zee Cinema is responding to the audience’s demand with a fully-Taaza movie line-up of the recent superhits. The channel flags-off the season of biggest new blockbusters with their ‘Taaza Hai Toh Mazza Hai’ campaign for cinephiles jinke seene me hai cinema. It’s time to refresh your life with smashing television movie premieres. Expect the best of entertainment and big hits that broke the box-office with performances from the best of the best like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Ramcharan, NTR Jr., Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut and many others.