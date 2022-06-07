Zee Cinema launches ‘Taaza Hai Toh Mazza Hai’ Campaign

The channel brings back-to-back premieres of star-studded new blockbusters like Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Attack, and many more for television audiences.
The audience wants fresh, new, and entertaining films, and Zee Cinema is responding to the audience’s demand with a fully-Taaza movie line-up of the recent superhits. The channel flags-off the season of biggest new blockbusters with their ‘Taaza Hai Toh Mazza Hai’ campaign for cinephiles jinke seene me hai cinema. It’s time to refresh your life with smashing television movie premieres. Expect the best of entertainment and big hits that broke the box-office with performances from the best of the best like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Ramcharan, NTR Jr., Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut and many others.
Fuelling audiences ever-growing appetite for entertainment, Zee Cinema’s larger-than-life premieres and spectacular refreshing line-up will light up your homes with the must-watch and record-breaking film premieres.
This summer, experience the game-changer film that touched an emotional chord of an entire nation and received tremendous response from the audience with the brilliant The Kashmir Files. Later, get ready to be a part of the quest entailing sacrifice and patriotism, with the high-octane raw action film – Attack, starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.
Elevating the entertainment quotient is the first ever collaboration between Alia Bhatt and the visionary craftsman of cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Gangubai Kathiawadi. One of the biggest female-led films of today’s time, the delicate emotions, immaculate performances, and a great story is what makes the film a must watch.
The hits keep on coming! The plethora of fresh top-rated forthcoming titles on Zee Cinema also include world television premiere of glory of Indian cinema and India’s highest grossing blockbuster SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Superstar Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, much-loved action star Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood’s fearless queen Kangana Ranuat’s Dhaakad and many more.
(We got this information in a press release).