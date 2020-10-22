Zee Cinema promotes the World Television Premiere of Dabangg 3 with a campaign #DabanggBanoMaskPehno

Sharing her experience of working alongside Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar said, “It was like a dream come true, to be honest. With a lot of thrill and excitement came tremendous responsibility to be in the same frame as Salman sir and Sonakshi. During my screen test, I knew that the first take is going to decide my fate to star along with my childhood favorite artist. Even while shooting, it all felt surreal and each day I was on my toes to do justice to the character and the faith Prabhudeva sir and Salman sir had put on me. I got to learn so much from each one of them and I am glad to have landed this opportunity for making my debut with Dabangg 3. Nonetheless, it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”