Zee Cinema’s campaign #ChampionsKeSuperChampions celebrates the people behind champions

Zee Cinema being true to its brand philosophy ‘Jazba Hai Jeene Mein, Jab Cinema Hai Seene Mein’ has time and again rolled out campaigns that ties together the power of cinema and impactful messaging which has a lasting impression on the audience. This time, utilising the opportunity for the promotion of the World Television Premiere of Saina, the channel orchestrated a campaign #ChampionsKeSuperChampions inviting viewers to share gratitude for the people in their lives who are their support systems. The engaging campaign was conceptualized in sync with the storyline of the movie which highlights the message that to achieve success, along with passion it’s equally important to have the support of your loved ones, who back you up unconditionally.