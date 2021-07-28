Zee Cinema’s campaign #ChampionsKeSuperChampions celebrates the people behind champions

The campaign was conceptualized in sync with the storyline of the movie which highlights the message that to achieve success.
Zee Cinema being true to its brand philosophy ‘Jazba Hai Jeene Mein, Jab Cinema Hai Seene Mein’ has time and again rolled out campaigns that ties together the power of cinema and impactful messaging which has a lasting impression on the audience. This time, utilising the opportunity for the promotion of the World Television Premiere of Saina, the channel orchestrated a campaign #ChampionsKeSuperChampions inviting viewers to share gratitude for the people in their lives who are their support systems. The engaging campaign was conceptualized in sync with the storyline of the movie which highlights the message that to achieve success, along with passion it’s equally important to have the support of your loved ones, who back you up unconditionally.
Zee Cinema kick started the campaign on its social media pages which was then supported by the ace shuttler Saina Nehwal through her social handles. It was simultaneously launched across multiple media platforms. Further, it was supported by the cast and crew of Saina inviting viewers to pay an ode to the people who have helped, guided, and believed in them through thick and thin. Some of the faces who were part of the campaign were director of the movie Amole Gupte, Meghna Malik and Eshan Naqvi. In addition to this, Zee TV shows popular characters also joined the campaign.
The campaign received great response and participation from the audiences. People shared their stories and expressed gratitude towards the ones who have always supported them.
Zee Cinema has always leveraged its wide reach and blockbuster premieres to propagate impactful messages. This has helped the channel to build a deeper connection with its audience.
(We got this information in a press release).