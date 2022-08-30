Zee Digital concluded its second edition of MSME National Summit & Awards 2022

Smt. Anupriya Patel , Honourable Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, Government of India, who was the chief guest at the event, shared the focus of the ministry on developing the districts of the nation to be export hubs. “Our honourable prime minister has always encouraged us to look at making our nation a developed one, and each of India’s district has enough potential to enable that vision. We recognise the efforts of MSMEs and thus our ministry has initiated numerous initiatives for them.” She also shared that the industry has been marching on and achieving great feats of progress despite the hurdles that the pandemic brought forth. The second edition of the awards reinstated the importance of MSMEs for our economy and its role in defining the trajectory of the nation’s development, especially post Covid-19.