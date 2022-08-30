Zee Digital concluded its second edition of MSME National Summit & Awards 2022

Smt. Anupriya Patel, Honourable Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, Government of India graced the summit as the chief guest.
Zee Digital, the digital media publishing arm of Zee Group, concluded its second edition of the MSME National Summit & Awards 2022. An initiative to recognise and reward the leaders of the sector, the summit was an enthralling success.
Smt. Anupriya Patel , Honourable Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, Government of India, who was the chief guest at the event, shared the focus of the ministry on developing the districts of the nation to be export hubs. “Our honourable prime minister has always encouraged us to look at making our nation a developed one, and each of India’s district has enough potential to enable that vision. We recognise the efforts of MSMEs and thus our ministry has initiated numerous initiatives for them.” She also shared that the industry has been marching on and achieving great feats of progress despite the hurdles that the pandemic brought forth. The second edition of the awards reinstated the importance of MSMEs for our economy and its role in defining the trajectory of the nation’s development, especially post Covid-19.
The leadership panels, hosted by Saurabh Manchanda, editor, SME & MSMEs, Zee Business addressed the innumerable issues and grievances faced by the sector along with the growth opportunities that out do the obstacles. The panels also addressed impact of technology such as 5g and IoT, effective ways to maximise output of SEZs and other factors that affect the accelerating growth of the industry. Some of the key panellist who shared their views at the event are, Rajive Chawla, Chairman, IamSMEofIndia; Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA; SK Jain, Vice President FISME; Roshan Baid, MD, Paragon Apparels & Founder, Alcis Sports; Puran Dawar, Chairman, Dawar Group; Sundeep Mohindru, CEO, M1Xchange; Mahesh Gupta CMD, Kent RO Systems and Ajay Thakur, Head, BSE SME & Startup.
The summit recognised and honoured a host of MSMEs, their leaders and outstanding entrepreneurs from various cities. Some of the trailblazers of the industry such as Nidhi Shorey, Director, TecMee Technologies Pvt Ltd; R. Dharanenthran, CEO, V Tech Motors; Sudheer, CEO, Ffreedom App; Nikhilesh Tiwari, Founder & CEO, Spay India; Mohit Kundra, Zonal Head – North, Axis Mutual Fund were recognised for their deep contribution to the sector and industry. Also MSME leaders such as Kishor Karmarkar, Founder, Insta Controls; S. Senthil Kumar, Founder, Sri Sowbarnika Tex; Gaurav Gujral, CEO, Basant Overseas; Hansraj Agarwal, CMD, Hi Tech Insulators among others were also awarded and recognised for their successful journeys as entrepreneurs in the MSME sectors.
Speaking at the event Shridhar Mishra, CRO- Digital says, “This is a special year considering that as a nation we have completed 75 years of independence. SMEs and MSMEs have a huge contribution to the growth of our nation and they have played an important role in enabling our milestone achievements. It is an honour for us to be able to felicitate and recognise these companies.”
Concluding the event Anil Singvi, Editor, Zee Business says, “We are sincerely grateful to everyone including our partners who have enabled us to visualise and facilitate an event to recognise MSMEs, who are a key pillar to India’s economic development. The success of the event lies in the fact that, we were not just recognising leader but also enabling a platform for them to share their knowledge.”
The event was promoted across all social media, microsites, and content hubs. The entire event was hosted on the Zee Business Facebook page.
