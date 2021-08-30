Zee Digital concludes MSME National Summit and Awards 2021

ZeeBusiness.in, the leading business website of Zee Digital announces successful culmination of the MSME National Summit and Awards 2021 dedicated to the phenomenal contributions made in the field of MSME, one of the most important sectors for the Indian economy contributing immensely to the country’s socio-economic development. Conceptualized and executed by India’s most reputed digital media group, Zee Digital, the awards felicitated industry leaders and change makers on August 27,2021. The program was moderated by Saurabh Manchanda, SME Editor, Zee Business. The MSME NATIONAL SUMMIT and AWARDS 2021 presenting partner is Amazon.in, Co-powered by Pharmeasy and Intel, Crypto Exchange partner is BitBns, Domain partner is Godaddy, Laptop partner is Dell, Logistics partner is DHL, and Special partner is Teamology.
The action packed grand virtual conclave and awards ceremony was graced by the presence of well renowned leaders from the sector such as keynote speaker, Alka Nangia Arora , Joint Secretary SME, Ministry of MSME, Government of India and webinar guests namely Dr H P Kumar , Director, External Affairs, Power2SME, Former CMD , NSIC ; K Rama Devi, President, Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) ; Abhisyant Anasapurapu, Head – Marketing, Multi-Verse Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Shri Suryakant Sawant , GM of Bank of Maharashtra discussing ‘The road ahead for the MSME’s’ along with a firechat by M Dahake , CEO Bitbns.
With activities spanned through the month, the users witnessed series of seven webinars focusing important clusters(sectors) across India and their challenges to combat Covid crisis. During these informative conversations, they also touched upon how the second wave of Corona has thrust them on the back foot, yet they are trying hard to take the bull by its horn. The first webinar was on ‘Auto Components : Challenges & Opportunities for SMEs’ by Deepak Jain, President ACMA & CMD, Lumax Industries; Sunjay Kapur, Chairman , SonaComstar ; Shradha Suri Marwah, Chairperson & MD , Subros. The second webinar saw speakers P.R. Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman - LSSC & Former Chairman-CLE; Puran Dawar, Chairman , Dawar Group and Rochita Dey , Director , Sreeleathers discussing ‘Business Continuity for SMEs in Leather & Footwear Industry’. The third webinar was on ‘Indian Handicrafts : The Growth Journey' capturing insights of Rakesh Kumar, DG, EPCH; N K Chaudhary, CMD , Jaipur Rugs and Vipul Gupta, Director , Designco. The fourth webinar touched upon ‘Indian Textiles : The Growth Strategies’ by Dr. A Sakthivel, President , FIEO and Chairman, AEPC; V. Elangovan , Managing Director, SNQS International Group and Ajit Lakra, President, Ludhiana Knitters Association and Head , Textile Division , FICO. The fifth webinar by Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Private Limited and Chairman , CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business ; Azhar Tambuwala, Executive Member, Food & Beverages Committee, TPCI & Director, Sahyadri Farms and Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India laid emphasis on ‘Food Processing Industry : Trends , Opportunities & Digital Transformation’. Guests of webinar six Sh. Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana, Minister for Industries & Commerce 1 shared his knowledge on ‘The Road Ahead for MSMEs in Haryana’ and the seventh one was on ‘Helping MSMEs to Survive & Thrive in Telangana ‘ by Gaurav M Dahake , CEO Bitbns.
(We got this information in a press release).