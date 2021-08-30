Zee Digital concludes MSME National Summit and Awards 2021

With activities spanned through the month, the users witnessed series of seven webinars focusing important clusters(sectors) across India and their challenges to combat Covid crisis. During these informative conversations, they also touched upon how the second wave of Corona has thrust them on the back foot, yet they are trying hard to take the bull by its horn. The first webinar was on ‘Auto Components : Challenges & Opportunities for SMEs’ by Deepak Jain, President ACMA & CMD, Lumax Industries; Sunjay Kapur, Chairman , SonaComstar ; Shradha Suri Marwah, Chairperson & MD , Subros. The second webinar saw speakers P.R. Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman - LSSC & Former Chairman-CLE; Puran Dawar, Chairman , Dawar Group and Rochita Dey , Director , Sreeleathers discussing ‘Business Continuity for SMEs in Leather & Footwear Industry’. The third webinar was on ‘Indian Handicrafts : The Growth Journey' capturing insights of Rakesh Kumar, DG, EPCH; N K Chaudhary, CMD , Jaipur Rugs and Vipul Gupta, Director , Designco. The fourth webinar touched upon ‘Indian Textiles : The Growth Strategies’ by Dr. A Sakthivel, President , FIEO and Chairman, AEPC; V. Elangovan , Managing Director, SNQS International Group and Ajit Lakra, President, Ludhiana Knitters Association and Head , Textile Division , FICO. The fifth webinar by Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Private Limited and Chairman , CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business ; Azhar Tambuwala, Executive Member, Food & Beverages Committee, TPCI & Director, Sahyadri Farms and Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India laid emphasis on ‘Food Processing Industry : Trends , Opportunities & Digital Transformation’. Guests of webinar six Sh. Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana, Minister for Industries & Commerce 1 shared his knowledge on ‘The Road Ahead for MSMEs in Haryana’ and the seventh one was on ‘Helping MSMEs to Survive & Thrive in Telangana ‘ by Gaurav M Dahake , CEO Bitbns.