Zee Digital Concludes The Edufuture Excellence Awards With A Successful Virtual Event

The event witnessed presence by well reputed dignitaries of the society. Beginning with an opening speech by Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Education Minister, the virtual event further hosted a Fireside chat with Guest of honor - AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe. Further, the event was graced by keynote speakers through informative sessions on the topics 'Building Platform for Future Engineers' and 'The Art of Management –Practical Knowledge is the new approach'. The first panel discussions included experts like SupriaDhanda - Vice President and Country Manager of Western Digital India, Rajesh Ghusinga - Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Publis Works Department of Government of Rajasthan and Shailesh Vilankar - Senior Vice President - Field Operations at Schindler India Electronics Engineer, VJTI Mumbai and was moderated by Tejas Shyam, an entrepreneur, educator and Business Coach. While the second panel featured Nandita Abraham, Chief Partnership Officer of GUS Global Services, Prateek Bhargava CEO of Mindler, and Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer of JK Tyres and was moderated by Malathi Rai, Vice President of HR @ Continuum.