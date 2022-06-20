Zee Digital to hold its second edition of Edufuture Excellence Award

The Edufuture Excellence Awards will be held for the second time by Zee Digital, the Zee Group's digital media publishing arm. It will be an in-person event aimed at carrying on the legacy by recognizing outstanding work in education. Above all, these awards will honour the spirit of those change makers who overcame obstacles to create stories that will inspire future generations. The event will take place on 25th June 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel The Leela Ambience, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR.