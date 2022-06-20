Zee Digital to hold its second edition of Edufuture Excellence Award

The awards will acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, teachers and students
The Edufuture Excellence Awards will be held for the second time by Zee Digital, the Zee Group's digital media publishing arm. It will be an in-person event aimed at carrying on the legacy by recognizing outstanding work in education. Above all, these awards will honour the spirit of those change makers who overcame obstacles to create stories that will inspire future generations. The event will take place on 25th June 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel The Leela Ambience, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR.
The awards will have a some esteemed and renowned names present such as Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister; Mr. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, NCT of Delhi; Dr. K Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman & Head of Drafting committee of NEP; Mr. Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog and more.
The key focus of the event is to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, teachers and students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education. The event will have an engaging round of Key Influencers basis panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops.
Speaking about the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO-Digital , Zee Media Corporation Ltd says, “The pandemic has shifted the old method of teaching, which was used for years, to a more modern & technologically oriented method. The way teachers and students accepted and got accustomed to this big transition so quickly, is nothing short of inspiring. These awards aim at recognizing their efforts and achievements.”
The event will be promoted across all Zee Digital Assets and on social media. It would also be live on Facebook pages of Zee News and India.com.
The award show is sponsored by Amrita University and Intel.
