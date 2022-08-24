Zee Digital to host its second edition of MSME National Summit & Awards 2022

The event is scheduled for 27th August 2022, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Zee Media Digital, the digital media publishing arm of Zee Group, will be hosting the second edition of the MSME National Summit & Awards 2022.
After witnessing the enormous success of the first edition of the MSME National Summit and Awards, the second edition aims to be bigger and better. The second edition aims to reinstate the importance of MSMEs for our economy and their role in defining the trajectory of the nation’s development, especially post Covid-19.
The event will be inaugurated Smt. Anupriya Patel , Honourable Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, Government of India, followed by panel discussions by MSME industry leaders on Smart Manufacturing and Working Capital Issues & Funding for SMEs. The event will also host leadership talks by Dr. Anadi Saran Pande, Director, IIM Lucknow Incubator & Professor of Strategic Management; and Arnab Chakrabortty, National Director, UNCTAD, Empretec India Foundation. Some of the dignitaries who will be gracing the event are Rajive Chawla, Chairman, IamSMEofIndia; Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA; Roshan Baid, MD, Paragon Apparels & Founder, Alcis Sports; Puran Dawar, Chairman, Dawar Group; Sundeep Mohindru, CEO, M1Xchange among others.
Speaking of the event Shridhar Mishra, CRO- Digital, says, “The MSME sector was hard hit during the pandemic, yet the initiatives undertaken by the government gave them the much-needed thrust for revival. Today, the MSME sector has an instrumental contribution to the economy, and it is important to recognize the same. This summit is an attempt to recognize the same.”
The event will be promoted across all social media, microsites, and content hubs. Special workshops will also be conducted as a part of the promotional event. The entire event is to be hosted on the Zee Business Facebook page.
(We got this information in a press release).