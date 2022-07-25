ZEE Digital to host the Zee National Achievers’ Awards 2022

The event is scheduled to be held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram on 28.07.2022, at 7 pm.
Zee Media Digital, one of the largest digital networks in India registering more than 1400+ million page views per month is hosting National Achievers’ Awards 2022, to recognize the game changers who have enabled the creation of a better tomorrow with their intelligence, diligence, path breaking performance and grit. TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani who has been winning hearts with his outstanding acting skills, will host the event, and Neeti Palta will add glamour and glitz to it.
The categories of the awards will include leaders from Auto, Retail, Real estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, Designs, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewellery, and Hospitality. Achievers of these fields will be honored for their significant contribution to the industry.
Speaking of the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO – Digital, Zee Media Corporation Ltd. says, “We are very excited and proud to host National Achievers’ Awards 2022 to commemorate the achievers who have done exceptionally well in their respective fields. We hope to host a memorable night for everyone.”
The event will be promoted on the Zee News website and social media handles of Zee News and Zee Business.
