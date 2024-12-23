ZEE Entertainment concludes final leg of Agency Premier League T20

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), the official broadcaster of the DP World International League T20, successfully concluded the final leg of its inaugural Agency Premier League T20 in Mumbai, marking the culmination of an engaging and competitive trade marketing initiative. The event was graced by Indian actor Utkarsh Sharma and actress Simrat Kaur, who were part of last year’s blockbuster hit, Gadar 2. Starcom emerged as the winner in the Mumbai leg, which witnessed strong competition from leading agencies, including Wavemaker, Madison World, DBB Mudra Max, Essence Mediacom, and Mindshare Fulcrum.

The inaugural Agency Premier League T20 officially concluded its three-leg journey, which began in Bengaluru, continued in Delhi, and culminated in Mumbai. OMD clinched victory in Delhi leg, which featured spirited performance from Havas, IPG, Group M, Publicis, and Dentsu. The Bengaluru leg saw Group M Mavericks claiming victory after competing against Group M Blasters, Dentsu, Havas Media, Initiative, and Madison.

Reflecting on the tournament's success, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer - digital and broadcast revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Agency Premier League T20 across all three legs in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. This initiative is a testament of our commitment to strengthen partnerships with the media fraternity through the unifying power of cricket. It has been an incredible journey, and we look forward to continuing this momentum as we bring the excitement of DP World ILT20 closer to our partners.”

The month-long third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on 11 January 2025, with the finals slated to take place on Sunday, 9 February 2025. Cricket fans can watch this tournament on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5. The syndicate broadcast partners around the world will be announced in the coming days.

With an aim to capture a viewership of 230-million for the upcoming season, ZEE will expand its reach by including South Indian channels, offering a month-long cricket carnival experience.

