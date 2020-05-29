Zee Entertainment makes a positive impact to the families of daily wage earners in Maharashtra

ZEE urges its 3400+ employees to offer voluntary contributions towards PM CARES Fund through an intranet portal.
Vide a press note issued on 7th April 2020, Media & Entertainment Powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) intensifying its fight against Covid-19, had announced a financial support to over 5000 Daily Wage Earners (DWE) all over India, working directly or indirectly for the Company in its overall production ecosystem. The Company is proud to announce the completion of the disbursement of committed financial relief, directly into the bank accounts of the DWEs. ZEE has ensured that the relief reached the individual accounts of all the beneficiaries directly, to avoid any difficulties and delays. Many families of the DWE have applauded the Company’s efforts and have expressed their heartfelt gratitude.
Be it the support needed in medical expenses, food, grocery, children’s education or daily necessities; the financial support has added immense value to the lives of the DWEs. In co-ordination with the production houses, the Company ensured that the financial relief reached directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, in order to maintain complete transparency.
In a very emotional video message received, Mr. Maruti Magdum, Spot Boy on Zee Marathi’s show Ratris Khel Chale said, “In such an uncertain situation when everyone around me has lost their livelihood, it was getting increasingly difficult for my family and me to manage our day-to-day expenses. I am extremely grateful to ZEE for keeping its word and supporting me with the financial relief.”
Mahesh Kothare, a senior producer from the Marathi Film industry said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought TV production to a complete standstill and has immensely affected the lives of the daily wage earners working with us. Even during such challenging times, ZEE has come forward and taken a great step that will help reduce the financial burden on the daily wage earners.”
The collective strength of all consumer touchpoints of the Company, including its television channels, digital platforms and social media platforms have been leveraged to urge viewers across the globe to join the movement against Covid-19.
Last month, ZEE had urged its 3400+ employees to offer voluntary contributions towards PM CARES Fund through an intranet portal. The Company matched the corpus collected from the employees and the collective amount was donated to PM CARES Fund.
As a responsible media & entertainment player, ZEE has taken all the steps needed in intensifying its fight against Covid-19, with a key focus on supporting the daily wage earners and in keeping its viewers well informed and entertained.
