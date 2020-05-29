Zee Entertainment makes a positive impact to the families of daily wage earners in Maharashtra

Vide a press note issued on 7th April 2020, Media & Entertainment Powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) intensifying its fight against Covid-19, had announced a financial support to over 5000 Daily Wage Earners (DWE) all over India, working directly or indirectly for the Company in its overall production ecosystem. The Company is proud to announce the completion of the disbursement of committed financial relief, directly into the bank accounts of the DWEs. ZEE has ensured that the relief reached the individual accounts of all the beneficiaries directly, to avoid any difficulties and delays. Many families of the DWE have applauded the Company’s efforts and have expressed their heartfelt gratitude.