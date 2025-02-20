ZEE Entertainment secures high S&P Global ESG score

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has achieved an ESG score of 44 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), well above the industry average of 20. This places ZEE among the top 10% of global companies in the sector. The company improved its score by 16 points from 2023, ranking in the 93rd percentile within the global Media, Movies & Entertainment industry.

The Company has undertaken interventions across the core ESG domains to demonstrate standards in corporate responsibility. ZEE excelled in various aspects of the CSA score including transparency and reporting, where it ranked in the top 100th percentile; and business ethics, information security/ cybersecurity and system availability, water, labour practice, human rights and customer relations, where it ranked above the 90th percentile.

Commenting on the noteworthy achievement, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “At ZEE, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by consistently delivering industry-beating performance across all aspects. The high ESG score achieved by the Company in the renowned S&P Global assessment is yet another firm testament to our commitment of implementing the best practices in the environmental, social and governance domains. As a responsible corporate citizen, sustainable growth remains key to driving long-term success and our efforts remain focused towards enhancing environmental sustainability, promoting social equity and maintaining strong governance frameworks. As we take concerted steps to achieve our targeted aspirations, prioritizing key initiatives in the realm of ESG is a core focus area, ensuring that ZEE continues to deliver industry-leading performance in entertainment as well as corporate responsibility.”

afaqs! received this information in a press release.