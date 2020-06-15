ZEE Entertainment to donate over 200 Ambulances, 40,000 PPE Kits and build 100+ ICU units across the nation

The Company will be utilizing the sanctioned CSR budget (for the fight against Covid-19) to provide the following:

• Ambulances – 200+ ambulances to be donated to the municipal corporations (46 ambulances have already been donated to BMC).

• Humidifiers – 50 High Flow Heated Respiratory Humidifiers to be donated BMC.

• PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Kits – 40,000+ kits to be donated to municipal corporations across the Nation.

• Portable ICUs – 100+ ICU units to be built with state-of-the-art tech support across the Nation.

• Daily Meals – 600,000 meals to be provided to 10,000 migrants.