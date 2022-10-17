ZEE Entertainment unveils its leadership & Management Development Academy – ‘Lead Your Ship’

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Jaggi - Head HR, Content SBU and Head – Enterprise Culture and Capability Development, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said, “Being the first media and entertainment powerhouse in India, ZEE has always been an Academy of Talent. Over the years we’ve nurtured great talent who have shaped the future of the industry. Once again, we are delighted to launch the Lead Your Ship Academy, another pioneering and first of its kind initiative, that will play a critical role in upskilling the workforce to keep up with the fast-changing industry environment. Given the shift in workforce development needs post-COVID, the curriculum of all 5 career linked development interventions are designed to suit the new capability requirements for the managers and leaders, ultimately promoting science based self-development for inclusive and global leadership, and supporting their career progression.”