ZEE Ganga brings regions popular folktale on screen – Tikuli : Suhagin Ya Abhagin

Following the phenomenal success of the Bhojpuri show 'Acharva Chhathi Maayi Ke,' the channel brings another curated offering inspired by one of the most popular folktales from Bihar's Darbhanga region. The show is centred around the village of Nehra (Madhubani, Bihar), the only place in India with people’s kitchens facing the South direction, purposefully defying Vastu Shastra as they were blessed by a Chudail as per the popular folktale which is still revered in the region. The story revolves around a family who discovers their bahu (daughter-in-law) to be a Chudail (witch) and her special boons which benefit not only the family but the entire village as well. Tikuli, inspired this popular folktale, creates a journey where The conflict arises as to how she will survive in society, within her own family, and with her husband where labelling is done easily, and the real positive character is not given a chance to thrive. The show captures the journey of how a bahu (daughter-in-law) becomes a beti (daughter) and depicts every woman's struggle with stereotyped gender-biased tagging in her daily life. The core values and takeaways of the story will be emotions, love, uniqueness, and curiosity, making it an engaging watch for viewers.