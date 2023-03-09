ZEE Ganga brings regions popular folktale on screen – Tikuli : Suhagin Ya Abhagin

The show will premiere on 14th March at 8:30 PM primetime.
Redefining Bhojpuri content in India, Zee Ganga, a premium GEC channel by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, is all set to roll out its latest original family entertainment series- "Tikuli-Suhagin Ya Abhagin”. As the only channel in the Bhojpuri category to cater original Bhojpuri shows, Zee Ganga brings a first of its kind curated storyline that promises to captivate audiences from the pilot episode. The show will premiere on 14th March at 8:30 PM primetime.
Following the phenomenal success of the Bhojpuri show 'Acharva Chhathi Maayi Ke,' the channel brings another curated offering inspired by one of the most popular folktales from Bihar's Darbhanga region. The show is centred around the village of Nehra (Madhubani, Bihar), the only place in India with people’s kitchens facing the South direction, purposefully defying Vastu Shastra as they were blessed by a Chudail as per the popular folktale which is still revered in the region. The story revolves around a family who discovers their bahu (daughter-in-law) to be a Chudail (witch) and her special boons which benefit not only the family but the entire village as well. Tikuli, inspired this popular folktale, creates a journey where The conflict arises as to how she will survive in society, within her own family, and with her husband where labelling is done easily, and the real positive character is not given a chance to thrive. The show captures the journey of how a bahu (daughter-in-law) becomes a beti (daughter) and depicts every woman's struggle with stereotyped gender-biased tagging in her daily life. The core values and takeaways of the story will be emotions, love, uniqueness, and curiosity, making it an engaging watch for viewers.
Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, ZEEL, said, "We are excited to bring 'Tikuli' to our audience, and with the launch of 'Tikuli', Zee Ganga is yet again taking a step forward in bringing the best of Bhojpuri entertainment to our viewers. This unique and refreshing family drama is not just a show, but a journey of emotions, that promises to intrigue audiences from the very first episode. Meenakshi is a character that will stay with you long after the show ends, and we can't wait for viewers to embark on this unforgettable journey with us."
Amarpreet Singh Saini, chief channel officer, ZEE Ganga, ZEEL, said, “Inspired by one of the most popular folktales from Bihar's Darbhanga region, 'Tikuli' is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Through this show, we aim to break stereotypes and depict every woman's struggle with gender-biased tagging in her daily life, making it an engaging watch for viewers across all age groups and we would want to bring in positivity, determination, hope, and resilience to our audiences. The show has a clutter-breaking storyline, and we are confident that given its high familiarity and relevance in the region, audience across all demographics will enjoy our narrative through the perspective of our protagonist.”
