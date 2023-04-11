Zee Ganga's Memsaab No.1 Grand Finale episode sets remarkable records with a viewership growth of 71%

The success of the "Memsaab No.1" finale episode is a testament to the show's unique format and its ability to captivate audiences. The show not only entertained viewers but has also contributed to the cause of women's empowerment, inspiring women to break free from stereotypes and embrace their true selves. The performances by the participants were stunning, leaving the audience spellbound. The episode was graced by the presence of Bhojpuri superstar Yash Mishra and the stunning Raksha Gupta, who joined the judge's panel as special guests and gave mesmerizing performances. Anchor Ankush Raja and both judges Smrity Sinha and Ritu Singh also gave high-intensity and special performances, adding to the grandeur of the finale.