Zee Ganga's Memsaab No.1 Grand Finale episode sets remarkable records with a viewership growth of 71%

The success of the show is a testament to its ability to captivate audiences and inspire women to embrace their true selves.
Zee Ganga, the Bhojpuri GEC of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal region, has added a new milestone to its journey! Taking the entertainment to the next level, the channel is proud to announce that the grand finale episode of our show Memsaab No.1 has broken all viewership records and emerged as the slot leader with a remarkable growth rate of 71% (BARC, B&J, U+R, Wk 13’23 CS15+, Sun (2000-2200 hrs) Avg AMA000s).
The finale episode was competing to snatch the esteemed coveted title of ‘Memsaab No.1.’ The episode was a spectacular celebration of the essence of being a true Indian woman "Ghar Ka Naya Chirag”. In the span of a few weeks, Memsaab No.1, a show filled with high-octane drama and lots of entertainment, enthralled the audiences by adding exciting formats to present Bhojpuri entertainment’s very-first non-scripted reality show. The emotional quotient on the battlefield of Memsaab No.1 sees group equations and power dynamics change at every instant. The episode was a fitting tribute to the participants' journey, hard work, and determination to emerge as confident and empowered women.
The success of the "Memsaab No.1" finale episode is a testament to the show's unique format and its ability to captivate audiences. The show not only entertained viewers but has also contributed to the cause of women's empowerment, inspiring women to break free from stereotypes and embrace their true selves. The performances by the participants were stunning, leaving the audience spellbound. The episode was graced by the presence of Bhojpuri superstar Yash Mishra and the stunning Raksha Gupta, who joined the judge's panel as special guests and gave mesmerizing performances. Anchor Ankush Raja and both judges Smrity Sinha and Ritu Singh also gave high-intensity and special performances, adding to the grandeur of the finale.
Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, ZEEL, said. “It has been our constant endeavour to provide unique and engaging content to our viewers through shows with innovative concepts. Memsaab No 1 – the first Bhojpuri non-scripted TV reality show – has been hugely successful amongst the audience. The overwhelming response to the "Memsaab No.1" Season 11 finale episode is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of the entire team behind the show. From the participants to the judges, the special guests, and everyone who contributed to making this episode a grand success. We thank our viewers for their unwavering support and promise to keep delivering the best of Bhojpuri entertainment."
Amarpreet Singh Saini, chief channel officer, ZEE Ganga, ZEEL said, “Memsaab No.1 is a marquee property for us, and we are extremely proud of the success of "Memsaab No.1" finale. Thanks to its unique and electrifying format, which has captured the hearts of audiences across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal region. The show's ability tot showcase the true essence of being an empowered Indian woman has not only entertained viewers but has also inspired them to break free from stereotypes and embrace their true selves. We hope to continue our contribution towards women empowerment through our programming."
ZEE Ganga’s endeavor has always been to bring to fore the rich Bhojpuri culture and heritage. These festive associations and programs are yet another step in that direction. With more such region empowering shows in the pipeline, the channel is all geared up to redefine entertainment and continue its mission to bring original and authentic content for its regional Bhojpuri audiences.
We have this received this information from press release