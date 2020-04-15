ZEE Hindi Movie Cluster emerges as the leader in the Hindi movie category

ZEE MOVIE CLUSTER – THE PREFERRED DESTINATION FOR FAMILY VIEWING

ZEE’s movie portfolio has always endeavoured to maximize the experience for every movie aficionado - be it with family entertainers, light-hearted comediesor adrenaline filled action. In keeping with this promise, Zee Cinemawill showcase movies such as Good Newwz, Commando 3 and Dabangg 3. Additionally, &pictures will feature the action flick Saaho. Our regional movies channels Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Talkies, Zee Picchar, Zee Biskope and Zee Bangla Cinema have lined up a robust pool of films to captivate our audiences. Zee Talkies will featureentertainers like ‘Khari Biscuit’, ‘Fatteshikast’, ‘Takatak’ and ‘Aaltoon Paltoon’. On the other hand, Zee Thirai will showcase the World Television Premiere of ‘Kalavani Mapillai’, ‘Maraithiranthu Paarkum Marmam Enna’, ‘Sowkarpettai’and ‘Meimaranthaen Paarayo’.Zee Biskope has extended its weekend offering with the special slot‘Houseful Shukrawar’ that showcases family entertainers. For our English movie viewers, &flixwill featureHollywood blockbusters every night at 9pm with movies such as Zombieland: Double Tap, Jumanji: The Next Level and Bad Boys for Life.