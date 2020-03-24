Zee Hindi Movie Cluster promises to entertain movie lovers

Starting from 23rd to 31st March, Zee Cinema promises to give you a blockbuster entertainment experience with a special line up. Premiering your favorite movies, the lineup will include movies like Simmba, Uri, Dangal, Bharat, 2.0, Saand Ki Aankh, K3 Kaali Ka Karishma, Holiday and Phir Hera Pheri amongst others. And saving the best for the last will and the highlight of the weekend will be the starry award night Zee Cine Award on 28th March at 7:30 pm that brings together the B-town glitterati with the intention to increase the entertainment ka Taapmaan for you while you stay at home safe. Felicitating the stunning performances at the Box Office and celebrating superior quality of films, Zee Cine Awards will double up as a platform to applaud some of the best names and minds in the industry. With some of the biggest names in attendance and electrifying performances by Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, Zee Cine Awards 2020 is sure going to be the perfect end to your blockbuster weekend.