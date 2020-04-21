ZEE joins hands with SBI Life Insurance to create ‘WE CAN, WE WILL!’ anthem

As India grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important more than ever for the nation to stand together and fight the current challenge. Zee Entertainment joined hands with SBI Life Insurance and Mindshare to produce the ‘WE CAN, WE WILL!’ anthem, which involves 27 TV artists singing the anthem in their local languages to invigorate the nation to unitedly fight against COVID-19.
As one of the largest protagonist led initiative, ZEE through its prowess in regional channels, got its star protagonists to sing the song from their respective homes in regional languages like Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese and Odia, thereby reflecting the nation’s true spirit of unity in diversity. The stars also urged viewers to share their videos through their social media handles.
Popular names joining this initiative include, Anita Date from Mazyha Navryachi Bayko fame, Zee Marathi; Tiyasha Roy from Krishnakoli, Zee Bangla; Ananya Dash from the show Dibya Dristi, Zee Sarthak; Madhumita from the popular show Kodalu No 1; Ayesha Vishnu from Sathya, Zee Tamil; Aniruddha Jatkar from Jote Joteyali, Zee Kannada and Amala Gireeshan from Chembarathi fame, Zee Keralam.
Expressing his views on the collaboration, Ashish Sehgal - chief growth officer, Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “As a network, ZEE has always believed in ‘Customer First’ and this venture of creating an anthem of collective unity for SBI Life with ZEE is truly one such classic example from our Content & Partnership team. ZEE through its inspiring characters and stories, endeavours to provide the spark that encourages its viewers during this period to draw from their inner strength and take charge of their destinies. Similarly, SBI Life with the thought of ‘WE CAN, WE WILL!’ anthem to inspire the collective willpower of the nation, hit a synergy with ZEE when they during difficult times thought of creating this anthem to rally our nation’s battle against the corona outbreak. The WE CAN, WE WILL! anthem has been executed with 27 powerful influencers of ZEE in 9 languages from their homes and edited remotely to take it live across the network through a roadblock, truly exemplifying ZEE’s philosophy of Extraordinary Together through an extraordinary feat, and also living the philosophy of WE CAN, WE WILL! while working on it. We look forward to more such partnerships with SBI Life to be able to tell more such stories in the future!
Talking about this association Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand & corporate communications, SBI Life Insurance*, said, “The Corona virus outbreak has thrown up multiple, unprecedented challenges for people from all walks of life, the entire nation is exploring solutions to tide through this crisis. In current times of self-isolation, the ‘WE CAN, WE WILL !’ anthem is our humble effort to lift the spirits of every individual and remind them that as a nation we need to stay together, as with our collective will power WE CAN and WE WILL overcome the biggest of challenges.” He further added, “By collaborating with ZEE Network celebrities singing the anthem in their own regional language we hope to lift the spirits of individuals and communities across the length and breadth of India. These are admittedly challenging times, but we truly believe that our collective force as a nation should not be undermined, as no challenge is daunting enough to overcome with India’s unique strength of unity in diversity, together WE CAN, WE WILL! protect our nation.”
Amin Lakhani, chief operating officer Mindshare South Asia, said, “These are indeed challenging times for mankind. People from all walks of life have been affected in some way or the other. There’s massive uncertainty, anxiety and boredom that is impacting our morale. This initiative is our humble effort to help uplift the spirit of our nation. “We Can, We Will!” is a unique anthem. For amplifying this message, ZEE was the perfect partnership. It deployed its huge network presence throughout India and with the help of 27 celebrities in 9 languages reinforced the belief that together India can, and India will win!”
