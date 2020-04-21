ZEE joins hands with SBI Life Insurance to create ‘WE CAN, WE WILL!’ anthem

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Ashish Sehgal - chief growth officer, Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “As a network, ZEE has always believed in ‘Customer First’ and this venture of creating an anthem of collective unity for SBI Life with ZEE is truly one such classic example from our Content & Partnership team. ZEE through its inspiring characters and stories, endeavours to provide the spark that encourages its viewers during this period to draw from their inner strength and take charge of their destinies. Similarly, SBI Life with the thought of ‘WE CAN, WE WILL!’ anthem to inspire the collective willpower of the nation, hit a synergy with ZEE when they during difficult times thought of creating this anthem to rally our nation’s battle against the corona outbreak. The WE CAN, WE WILL! anthem has been executed with 27 powerful influencers of ZEE in 9 languages from their homes and edited remotely to take it live across the network through a roadblock, truly exemplifying ZEE’s philosophy of Extraordinary Together through an extraordinary feat, and also living the philosophy of WE CAN, WE WILL! while working on it. We look forward to more such partnerships with SBI Life to be able to tell more such stories in the future!