ZEE Kannada ushers in Ugadi with a vibrant and refreshed avatar

Speaking on the occasion, chief content officer of ZEE Kannada & ZEE Picchar, Raghavendra Hunsur expressed, “We are motivated by a desire for originality, innovation, and unforgettable entertainment experience. Our refresh shows our dedication to pushing limits, embracing change, and providing content that profoundly connects with our audience. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our viewers, advertisers, cable operators and all stake holders for their support, and we hope to continue to thrill and entertain people in Karnataka and beyond. Our new line up of shows across fiction and non-fiction will not only be more diverse and relatable, but also bring alive the rich culture of the region.”