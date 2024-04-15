ZEE Kannada ushers in Ugadi with a vibrant and refreshed avatar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The channel has announced multiple exciting launches that will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher.
ZEE Kannada, a Kannada general entertainment channel has announced a dynamic brand refresh, marking a new chapter in this journey of content innovation. The channel also announced multiple exciting launches that will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher and strengthen its position as a dominant market leader.
What’s even more interesting is the new design interface of ZEE Kannada that captures the heart and soul of Karnataka. The ‘marigold’ inspired design is a vibrant expression of the auspicious new beginning that the channel seeks to provide through its inspiring content, nudging positive actions and inspiring outcomes.
Since its inception in 2006, ZEE Kannada has consistently defied industry norms, pioneering trends, and captivating audiences across Karnataka. ZEE Kannada emerged as a game-changer, carving a niche for itself with groundbreaking non-fiction content. In 2016, the channel claimed the number two position in the market, paving the way for future success.
With a robust lineup of captivating fiction shows, ZEE Kannada achieved market leadership in January 2019, a testament to the unwavering commitment to delivering quality entertainment that resonates with viewers of all ages. Over the years, the channel experienced remarkable growth as it maintained its leadership position, commanding a substantial 40% share of the market by 2023, up from 29% in 2019.
During the pandemic as well, the channel took bold strides to innovate and adapt, introducing dubbed shows to the market, thereby enriching the content offerings and ensuring uninterrupted entertainment for our audience. The channel’s commitment to excellence was reaffirmed with the remarkable success of the fiction launches, with each becoming a slot leader, while our non-fiction content continues to captivate audiences across demographics. And now, ZEE Kannada is taking even more strides and spirited decisions as it unveils an exciting line up of enriching and new content along with the brand refresh.
Speaking on the occasion, chief content officer of ZEE Kannada & ZEE Picchar, Raghavendra Hunsur expressed, “We are motivated by a desire for originality, innovation, and unforgettable entertainment experience. Our refresh shows our dedication to pushing limits, embracing change, and providing content that profoundly connects with our audience. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our viewers, advertisers, cable operators and all stake holders for their support, and we hope to continue to thrill and entertain people in Karnataka and beyond. Our new line up of shows across fiction and non-fiction will not only be more diverse and relatable, but also bring alive the rich culture of the region.”
ZEE Kannada’s brand refresh will encompass a new look for the channel with new shows, and a lineup of WTPs. After launching its latest non-fiction show– Mahanati that has won the hearts of many, the first fiction show that it has crafted for this new era is Bhramagantu, which will resonate with ZEE Kannada viewers and keep them hooked. The upcoming launches will take the channel’s quality of content and diversity to a whole new level, helping solidify ZEE Kannada's status as a leader in the Kannada GEC market.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.