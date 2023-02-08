Zee Keralam launches first-of-its-kind on-ground show

Popular Malayalam entertainment channel ZEE KERALAM has completed four successful years of offering purposeful entertainment and fun to its viewers. The channel has been pioneering innovation since its inception, and the latest addition to its long list of novel experiments is the launch of its two new shows, on a first-of-its-kind on-ground launch event titled Zee Keralam Mamangam, which was held at LULU International Shopping Mall in Kochi. It's a first-of-its-kind approach in the Malayalam Television category, usually, such on-ground event occurs in connection with movies/trailer launches.