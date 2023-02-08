Zee Keralam launches first-of-its-kind on-ground show

The audience witnessed the launch of two new shows – Shyamambaram & Drama Juniors.
Popular Malayalam entertainment channel ZEE KERALAM has completed four successful years of offering purposeful entertainment and fun to its viewers. The channel has been pioneering innovation since its inception, and the latest addition to its long list of novel experiments is the launch of its two new shows, on a first-of-its-kind on-ground launch event titled Zee Keralam Mamangam, which was held at LULU International Shopping Mall in Kochi. It's a first-of-its-kind approach in the Malayalam Television category, usually, such on-ground event occurs in connection with movies/trailer launches.
The 3-hour event was a splendid occasion adorned with music, dance performances, and entertainment. One of the two shows is the much-awaited acting reality show of kids- Drama Juniors, which started telecasting on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM. The excited audience also witnessed the launch of the fiction show Shyamambaram, the heart-touching tale of a Lord Krishna devotee who is side-lined and oppressed due to her circumstances. The show started telecasting on the channel from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.
With an array of exciting new show line-ups, the journey of Zee Keralam continues to entertain Kerala.
(We got this information in a press release).