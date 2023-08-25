Zee Keralam urges Malayalees to celebrate Onam from the bottom of their hearts, through a musical brand film

On this festive occasion, Santosh J Nair – chief channel officer, Zee Keralam, says “Onam is the biggest festival of Kerala where Malayalees worldwide celebrate and come together in unison, irrespective of their beliefs. Kerala TV channels, especially Malayalam GEC screens are filled with colourful festive visuals and songs. We celebrate this moment with a variety of entertaining content like WTPs, festive based shows and film celebrity faces for the first time on TV. The Malayalee audience have a great opportunity to watch mesmerising content along with their families on Television, this Onam. Zee Keralam is a part of every Malayalee household and we send our warm wishes to our extended family who have made Zee Keralam an intrinsic part of their lives.”