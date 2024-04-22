Zee launches Zee Anmol Cinema 2, a brand-new movie channel on DD Free Dish

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The channel will be available on DD Free dish channel No. 73 from April 26.
With an increase in demand for differentiated content on DD Free Dish comes a new Hindi movie channel Zee Anmol Cinema 2. This latest addition to Zee's extensive lineup, the channel will be available on DD Free dish channel No. 73 from April 26.
Zee Anmol Cinema 2 is designed to captivate the youth demographic aged 15-30. Recognising the evolving tastes and preferences of young viewers, the channel offers a dynamic mix of South dubbed and Hindi content, promising to keep audiences engaged with a blend of entertainment from both industries.
Zee Anmol Cinema 2 aims to establish a personal connect with audiences and owning the distinct space of “Naye Bharat Ka Naya Saathi.”
Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, business head, Ruchir Tiwari, said, "Zee Anmol Cinema 2 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering entertainment experiences, catering specifically to the diverse preferences of millions of our Indian audiences. This channel is built keeping the youth consumers’ lens & sensibilities in mind. Through everything we do, the goal is to ensure the audiences never miss out on their daily dose of entertainment.”
With an extensive collection of over 300 titles, the channel aims to enhance the television viewing experience for millions of DD Free dish subscribers nationwide.
