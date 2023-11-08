Zee Learn announces brand transformation

Himanshu Yagnik, COO, Zee Learn said, “The rebranding exercise for Kidzee was undertaken keeping in mind the changing times & requirements of the sector. We are committed to instilling skills, knowledge, and values in our children in order to give them an inner voice for the twenty-first century. In the new phase of growth, not only do we plan to expand in India but we plan to further strengthen our footprint in other countries. Our learning environment allows us to nurture the learning mind of each child and we have introduced innovative and well-rounded curriculum that integrates the latest educational trends and methodologies. This ensures that students receive an education that is not only academically rigorous but also practical and aligned with real-world demands.”