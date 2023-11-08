Zee Learn announces brand transformation

The brand transformation is aimed at nurturing the next generation and making them future-ready, the company said
In a significant stride towards reimagining education, Zee Learn has announced its company brand revamp. The transformed avatar is poised to reshape the educational landscape, offering students, parents, and the community an innovative and enriched learning experience, the company said in a release,
"This brand transformation is aimed at nurturing the next generation and making them future-ready. We want our students to usher in an environment where the child is stimulated to learn and hence our new mascot signifies relatability, engagement, fun and interactivity. We believe that learning should fundamentally be fun, engaging, creative and energetic with heightened optimism."
“As an evolving business, we aim to expand into new markets with our newest offering through a change in our overall strategic approach. This brand refresh ensures that our brand image aligns with the current state and goals of the organisation. With changing consumer preferences, we want to appeal to a new generation of consumers keeping sight of the changing trends. The new brand identity will ensure we stand out from the competition by creating a fresh and unique appeal. It will also help us re-engage with our audiences by creating excitement and interest in the brand,” it stated.
Manish Rastogi, whole-time director CEO, Zee Learn shared his enthusiasm for the transformation, saying, “The revamp of Zee Learn brand is a pivotal moment in our educational journey. We are dedicated to delivering education that not only equips our students with knowledge but also empowers them to be confident, critical thinkers who contribute positively to society. We are excited to welcome students, parents, and the community to experience our transformed offerings. We prioritise a child's human rights as part of our ‘What's Right for the Child’ (WRFC) ethos. We nurture and shape minds with the help of our best-in-class age appropriate progressive curriculums.”
Himanshu Yagnik, COO, Zee Learn said, “The rebranding exercise for Kidzee was undertaken keeping in mind the changing times & requirements of the sector. We are committed to instilling skills, knowledge, and values in our children in order to give them an inner voice for the twenty-first century. In the new phase of growth, not only do we plan to expand in India but we plan to further strengthen our footprint in other countries. Our learning environment allows us to nurture the learning mind of each child and we have introduced innovative and well-rounded curriculum that integrates the latest educational trends and methodologies. This ensures that students receive an education that is not only academically rigorous but also practical and aligned with real-world demands.”