Zee Live brings a first-of-its kind festival ‘It’s A Girl Thing’ to India

A three-day festival that aims at empowering young women through an innovating and engaging platform.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s live entertainment and IP vertical – Zee Live has partnered with Branded to host the global festival ‘It’s A Girl Thing’ (IAGT) for the first time in India. After successfully gaining a huge fan following in Singapore and the Philippines, Zee Live is set to introduce IAGT in India, a platform for young women to express themselves.
‘It’s A Girl Thing’ is a platform with a purpose, with the aim to empower young women worldwide and encourage them to explore and achieve their dreams. It is an initiative which brings girls together to form a united community, through various formats - online, in person at festivals, cross culturally and around their interests - so they never stop dreaming of everything they want to be.
Zee Live has been known to curate live intellectual properties across genres like - Music, Comic, Culture, Kids, Education and Regional for Indian and International formats. The company has hosted some of the industry’s finest and most popular live events like its flagship property – Supermoon with various editions, which allowed consumers to engage with the largest names in the country across genres; India’s first multiregional culture festival – Arth and one of the biggest and exclusive forums Zee Educare which focuses on alternate careers beyond traditional and mainstream choices for students.
(We got this information in a press release).