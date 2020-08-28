Zee Live brings a first-of-its kind festival ‘It’s A Girl Thing’ to India

Zee Live has been known to curate live intellectual properties across genres like - Music, Comic, Culture, Kids, Education and Regional for Indian and International formats. The company has hosted some of the industry’s finest and most popular live events like its flagship property – Supermoon with various editions, which allowed consumers to engage with the largest names in the country across genres; India’s first multiregional culture festival – Arth and one of the biggest and exclusive forums Zee Educare which focuses on alternate careers beyond traditional and mainstream choices for students.