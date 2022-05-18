Zee Live brings musical celebration with Supermoon#NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo

Expressing his enthusiasm about being part of Supermoon #NowTrending ft. Arjun Kanungo tour and meet his fans live, the pop superstar Arjun Kanungo said, "There is a special rush that we as performers/artists feel when we get the opportunity to perform live for our fans. This energy is unparalleled, and it inspires us to showcase our most authentic persona every single time. I am indeed excited to be a part of this tour as that would take me to five amazing cities, where I can witness and contribute to their amazing music scene. I am looking forward to getting up close and personal with all my fans from all over the country. Join me in making these shows an incredible success!”