ZEE LIVE’s Supermoon launches “Live to Home” on ZEE5

Supermoon “Live to Home” houses your favourite celebrity creators. The highlights include:

· Fitness Hour (7 am to 8 am) – Home workouts with experts like Mandira Bedi, Prashant Sawant, Rakesh Udiyar and Shivoham, Yoga by Anushka Parwani and Rupal Sidhpura, Diet & Nutrition by Luke Coutinho and Rujuta Diwekar, Pilates by Namrata Purohit, and Mental wellbeing by Vrinda Mehta.

· Food (12 pm to 12.30 pm): Home recipes made easy with Chefs like Kunal Kapur, Rakesh Raghunathan, and Sanjyot Keer.

· Entertainment (8 pm to 9 pm) – Unplugged music by Jasleen Royal, Folk Music by Mame Khan, Songs by Dr. Palash Sen and Sukhbir, Percussions by Bickram Ghosh and Storytelling by Annu Kapoor.