ZEE LIVE’s Supermoon launches Mother’s Day Special of “Live to Home” on ZEE5

The #Supermoms edition will feature a unique line up of celebrities paying an ode to motherhood, curated across genres of entertainment, fitness, and food.
Zee LIVE’s Supermoon ‘Live to home’ launched last month with specially curated content across Fitness, Food and Entertainment live streamed exclusively on ZEE5, witnessed a huge success amongst its audiences. With more than 40 renowned artists like Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Pankaj Bhodouria, Chef Shipra Khanna, Jasleen Royal, Jyotica Tyagi, Mandira Bedi, Mame Khan, Palash Sen, and Sukhbir amongst others. Supermoon entertained the audience for 2.5 hours with daily original content. This week Zee LIVE brings to you a specially curated SUPERMOMS edition of Supermoon ‘Live to Home’ – to celebrate and salute the spirit of motherhood which undoubtedly is the most challenging and important role in life.
The #SUPERMOM edition starts from 8th May Friday to 10th May, Sunday featuring content across genres of 2020 Fitness, Food and Entertainment from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Revolving around the theme ‘Super Mom’s, Super Stories’, the celebrities will go live with their mom and/or their children on ZEE5. The line-up has the likes of Anjali Mukherjee, Beer Biceps, Chef Meghna, Chhavi Pradhan, Himanshu Taneja, Kelvin Cheung, Shalmali and many more.
Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, ZEE LIVE, said, “Supermoon was one of the first LiveToHome online formats when the lockdown started. We asked people to stay at home and brought them celebrity doses of fitness, food, nutrition, mental health and entertainment. This weekend we culminate all the positivity and love that we received with Supermoms edition. This International Mother’s Day weekend, we are bringing to you some powerful and talented people that have chosen to share with us their first superhero stories. Join us this weekend to celebrate and salute motherhood from the safety of our homes”.
Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said, “The Zee LIVE ‘Supermoon Live to Home’ has garnered a lot of positive feedback and success among all our viewers who are staying at home and enjoying the format’s extensive content. The new #SUPERMOM edition aims to appreciate motherhood and its challenges by celebrating the talented supermoms out there and give them a platform to share their super stories this International Women’s Day. True to its theme of ‘Super Mom’s, Super Stories’, moms and kids will get a chance to share their talent with our viewers and have fun through this experience and make this day special.”
Anjali Mukherjee quoted, “I love to devote my life to help people regain their health and wellbeing through natural means. Specially the lockdown has taken a heavy toll on the heath of people and building immunity is very important. I am happy to be a part of Supermoon Live to Home to spread the word about easy and natural ways of taking care of yourselves”.
Chhavi Pradhan said, “Music is something that my family enjoys together. Everyone in the house loves to karaoke on old songs. My mom also loves to sing along sometimes. Thank you Zee Live to give her a platform too as she is definitely a Supermom for who has made me who I am today.”
