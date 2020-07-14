Zee Marathi celebrates return of original content with an innovative campaign

Amit Shah, Cluster Head, North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “At Zee Marathi, we are sharing our learnings and drawing on those synergies to deliver the best of entertainment to our audiences. The widespread appreciation that we have received, right from cities to heartfelt wishes from farmers goes to show the impact that television as a medium can have and how integrated we are within families across Maharashtra. With this new beginning we hope to grow & multiply the love and appreciation of our viewers and build this relationship even further. I would like to thank our returning cast and crew for their dedicated efforts and every step is being taken to safeguard their interests on the sets.”