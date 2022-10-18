Zee Marathi reinforces its brand promise with a refreshed content line-up

With a rich legacy of entertaining audiences across Maharashtra over the last 23 years, Zee Marathi has come to be recognized as an iconic brand entertaining viewers across the length and breadth of the state with its culturally rich and nuanced storytelling and some of the most popular shows. As a part of its constant endeavour to stay connected with its loyal viewers through a finger on their pulse, the channel unveiled an evocative film that underlines its commitment to reflect the evolving sensibilities of its audiences. Showcased for the first time on the special occasion of Zee Marathi Awards 2022, the film sends out an inspiring message - that while the journey towards change may seem daunting, it is only those who refuse to give up and brave these curveballs that will be able to inch towards progress - ‘Badal Ghadat Nahi Ghadvava lagto’. Picking up striking narratives from the channel’s own shows that depict Zee Marathi protagonists facing similar challenges and overcoming them with grit and perseverance, the film reassures its viewers that the channel will continue to be by their side through its stories, its characters and help them navigate this journey towards change.