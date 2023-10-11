Zee Media Corporation and Rotary International join forces for Global Mindcare Conclave on World Mental Health Day

In commemoration of World Mental Health Day, Zee Media Corporation has partnered with Rotary International (District 3012, Rotary Club of Delhi North), the Cosmos Institute of Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences (CIMBS), New Delhi, and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) to host the inaugural Global Mindcare Conclave on 10th October 2023. The event resonated as a pivotal global advocacy for mental health rights while also focusing on addressing India's pressing mental health challenges.
The Global Mindcare conclave was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India Shri UU Lalit, along with Shri Abhay Ojha, CEO Zee Media, Dr. Lalit Khanna Immediate Past District Governor, Rotary, and Dr. Sunil Mittal, Vice President of WFMH, addressed the theme of this year's World Mental Health Day, ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’. This conclave was a platform for different mental health stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), caregivers, and people with experience with mental health disorders, to have in-depth discussions about overcoming barriers, forming partnerships within the mental health sector, and exploring advancements in mental healthcare.
Key highlights from the Global Mindcare Conclave :
Mental health statistics: Dr. Sunil Mittal underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that nearly 1 Billion individuals worldwide grapple with mental disorders, with 20 crore individuals residing in India. Notably, the National Mental Health Survey (2015-2016) unveiled that one in every sixth Indian requires mental health support, demanding immediate innovative interventions.
Wide range of mental health topics: The conclave hosted eight informative sessions, encompassing a wide spectrum of mental health topics. These sessions included a global and Indian perspective on mental health rights, discussions on mental health law and policy, and an exploration of advancements in mental healthcare. A particular highlight was the discussion on the Tele-Manas program and the role of private psychiatrists in augmenting mental health services.
Rotary Connect and Care Campaign: Rotary, in collaboration with CIMBS and WFMH, unveiled the Rotary Connect and Care Campaign on Mental Health, designed to raise awareness, combat stigma, and provide advanced mental health treatments, including Deep TMS, to underserved populations.
Psychological First Aid Training: Rotary also revealed its plan to train 1 lakh individuals in Psychological First Aid, empowering them as First Responders. Abhay Ojha, CEO Zee Media Corporation Limited, expressed full support for this initiative.
Recognizing Mental Health Advocacy: The conclave paid tribute to individuals from diverse sectors for their significant contributions to mental health by presenting them with "Excellence in Mental Health Care" awards.
Key participants included prominent figures such as Dr. V.K. Paul (Member, NITI Aayog), Dr. Randeep Guleria (Chairman, Dept of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta), Dr. Upasana Arora (MD, Yashoda Superspeciality Hospitals), and Dr. Shikha Nehru Sharma (Founder, Nutriwell Health (India)), among others.
Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, highlighted "As media advocates, we have a responsibility to promote positive change. The Global Mindcare Conclave is a step forward towards uniting like-minded partners and advocate for the right to mental health. Our goal is to amplify the conversation, challenge misconceptions, and foster a more inclusive mental health landscape."
The Global Mindcare Conclave was a resounding success in fostering collaborative efforts to enhance global mental healthcare. The Conclave also delved into the critical relationship between nutrition and mental health and highlighted the importance of communication and relationships in maintaining good mental health.
