Zee Media Corporation and Rotary International join forces for Global Mindcare Conclave on World Mental Health Day

Key highlights from the Global Mindcare Conclave :

Mental health statistics: Dr. Sunil Mittal underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that nearly 1 Billion individuals worldwide grapple with mental disorders, with 20 crore individuals residing in India. Notably, the National Mental Health Survey (2015-2016) unveiled that one in every sixth Indian requires mental health support, demanding immediate innovative interventions.

Wide range of mental health topics: The conclave hosted eight informative sessions, encompassing a wide spectrum of mental health topics. These sessions included a global and Indian perspective on mental health rights, discussions on mental health law and policy, and an exploration of advancements in mental healthcare. A particular highlight was the discussion on the Tele-Manas program and the role of private psychiatrists in augmenting mental health services.

Rotary Connect and Care Campaign: Rotary, in collaboration with CIMBS and WFMH, unveiled the Rotary Connect and Care Campaign on Mental Health, designed to raise awareness, combat stigma, and provide advanced mental health treatments, including Deep TMS, to underserved populations.

Psychological First Aid Training: Rotary also revealed its plan to train 1 lakh individuals in Psychological First Aid, empowering them as First Responders. Abhay Ojha, CEO Zee Media Corporation Limited, expressed full support for this initiative.