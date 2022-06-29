Zee Media Digital concluded its second edition of Edufuture Award

The event was graced by Dy.CM of Delhi – Manish Sisodia and other dignitaries.
Zee Media Digital, one of India’s largest news network concluded its second edition of Edufuture Award. The award function honored “game changers” in the education industry — individuals and institutions whose work, ideas and best practices elevates the practice of education in India. The event was graced by Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia; Head of Education, India South Asia, Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd, Bani Panital Dhawan; Director at IIM Indore, Himanshu Rai; Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Anil Shahasrabudhe Himanshu Rai and others.
Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said at the event, “I appreciate the constant efforts that we are putting to bridge the gap in education industry. Do hope to continue strengthen policies and bring fruitful changes in terms of imparting knowledge to the students.”
Commenting on the accomplishment of the award show Shridhar Mishra, Chief Revenue Officer- Digital, Zee Media Corporation Ltd, said, “As a communicator we are delighted to recognize best practices in education industry. In coming years, Zee media is looking forward to recognizing the education fraternity for showcasing their exemplary work.”
He further added, “We at Zee Digital are thrilled with the great response for the second season of the Edufuture Excellence Awards saw this year from educators, brands, and eminent dignitaries. Our intention was to felicitate and recognize the educators for the contribution in shaping the youth of India”.
The two sessions at the event focused on taking Indian education to global standards and ways to empower educators to get a hold of new age careers. Throughout the event education industry experts elucidated on developing comprehensive programs and impactful initiatives and how to utilize the same to its full potential to deliver concrete results.
Universities and institutes such as JIS University, Reva University, Saveeta University, Govt. Engineering College Karnataka, Madhyanchal university Bhopal, Alpine College of Management and technology, Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Singhania Education Services Limited, SVKS NMIMS are to name a few were recognized and awarded at this event.
As a run-up to the grand event, specially curated counseling sessions were hosted on a microsite and it was presented by Amrita University, co-powered by Intel, Purple Microport partnered as special partners, recharge partner Paytm, mobile partner Infinix, digital distribution partner Dailyhunt.
The event took place on 25th June 2022, at Hotel The Leela Ambience, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR.
