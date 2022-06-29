Zee Media Digital concluded its second edition of Edufuture Award

As a run-up to the grand event, specially curated counseling sessions were hosted on a microsite and it was presented by Amrita University, co-powered by Intel, Purple Microport partnered as special partners, recharge partner Paytm, mobile partner Infinix, digital distribution partner Dailyhunt.

The event took place on 25th June 2022, at Hotel The Leela Ambience, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR.