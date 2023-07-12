Zee Media ‘Digital India Dialogue’ to highlight the impact of cutting-edge technology in India’s digital economy

Highlighting the sole purpose of the need for such a dialogue on the latest technological developments and cyberspace, Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Be it big data, cyber security, virtual digital assistants, voice search or Artificial Intelligence, its impact will redefine the future of human intelligence in the near future.The Digital Economy will lead India as it is anticipated to generate 60–65 million job opportunities by 2025 and the digital component is expected to be 20% of the GDP. Zee Media ‘Digital India Dialogue’ is a step forward towards creating a forum allowing policymakers and industry experts to discuss on the potential of India becoming a technology and innovation manufacturing hub and rethink on the solutions that come along.”