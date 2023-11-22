Zee Media, Havas Play and Namami Gange unite to launch ‘Ganga Kinare’

The inaugural edition of the festival will take place in Varanasi on December 9, 2023.
Havas Play, Zee Media, and Namami Gange have come together to launch ‘Ganga Kinare’, a music festival on the ghats of Varanasi. The initiative aims to celebrate the cultural richness of Varanasi and raise awareness about the significance of the holy river Ganga.
The festival aspires to be a catalyst for change, calling upon its attendees to become stewards of river preservation, fostering a lasting bond between the festival-goers and the sacred waters that flow through the heart of Varanasi.
Aligned with the globally recognised 'Namami Gange Programme' by the UN, the festival transcends the realms of entertainment, aspiring to create a dynamic community of river champions. The Ganga Kinare Music Festival aligns with the national mission for a cleaner Ganga. It seeks to build a community dedicated to championing rivers and establishing a bond between the younger generation and the river.
The journey begins in Varanasi in 2023 and will continue through Rishikesh (2024), Prayagraj (2025), Patna (2026), and Kolkata (2027).
Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media, highlighted, "At Zee Media, we believe in the power of storytelling through diverse mediums. Through this festival, we invite our widespread viewers and readers to not just witness but actively participate in the call for river conservation and cultural preservation. Let the music be the bridge that connects us to the soul of Varanasi and the sacred Ganga."
Mona Jain, CRO, Zee Media, expressed, “We firmly believe in the profound impact of cultural initiatives and are thrilled to be part of this initiative that harmonizes the beats of our traditions with the melodies of the Ganges, fostering a deeper connection with our roots and a commitment to the conservation of our sacred rivers."
Havas Play will ensure a blend of cultural immersion and entertainment, leveraging digital and social media exposure to extend the festival's reach. Collaborations with headline artists will include exclusive content creation and behind-the-scenes access.
Speaking on the collaboration, R. Venkatasubramanian, managing director, Havas Play and President Investments, Havas Media, said, “Music is the universal language that binds people across all age groups and transcends geographies. 'Ganga Kinare' music festival blends in the power of music in the historic city of Varanasi on the banks of the holy Ganga.”