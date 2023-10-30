Zee Media is back with a new season of Auto Awards

The third season of Auto Award will be powered by Tata Capital and Tata AIG.
Following the success of the second season, Zee is all set to celebrate the new journey of India's automotive industry with the new season. This year’s theme is ‘India's Automotive Industry Set to Rise to Global Dominance by 2030’, encapsulating the industry's remarkable evolution, the electrifying transition to electric vehicles (EVs), and the strategies shaping future growth.
The event is scheduled to take place on October 30, 2023 in New Delhi. It will be attended by Dilip Chenoy, chairman, Bharat Web3 Association and former secretary general, FICCI along with other industry stalwarts. It will ignite discussions on critical industry topics with panel discussions addressing the gravity of safety concerns and the pivotal role of electric vehicles (EVs) in shaping automotive trends.
It will be broadcasted LIVE on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of DNA and Zee News.
The upcoming awards will also encompass four-wheeler and two-wheeler award categories. Additionally, a spotlight will be cast on the most promising car of the year. The event will showcase the breadth of innovation in the Indian automotive industry.
The winners will be selected based on the highest votes received online and evaluation done by jury members- Garima Avatar- athlete, rally driver, Ranojoy Mukerji – veteran auto journalist, former SIAM DY director and Simranjeet Singh- professional superbike racer, automobile reviewer.
I.M Loya, chief technology officer, Essel Group, expressed, "AUTO AWARDS SEASON 3 serves as a distinguished platform for recognizing and applauding the relentless dedication and contributions of individuals, companies, and organizations within the Indian automotive industry throughout the year. We acknowledge the challenges and stand committed to forging effective solutions. This year's theme reflects the industry's potential to ascend to global dominance by 2030."
Mona Jain, chief revenue officer, Zee Media Corporation, said, "As we surge ahead into the future, AUTO AWARDS SEASON 3 will embark on a profound exploration of India's automotive industry growth, the ever-evolving preferences of our discerning customers, and the swift and compelling embrace of electric vehicles."