Zee Media launches exclusive engagement initiative for media planners and buyers

Zee Media has launched 15-days long campaign called Zee Media Olympiad, to engage with media planners and buyers. Through this initiative Zee media aims to celebrate its strong relationship with the media agencies and business communities. It also intends to bring zeal of the festive period, harnessing the relationships with the media, trade fraternity.
To partake in this unique activity, participants need to visit Zee Media Olympiad micro-site, and answer as many questions based on current affairs, in 60 seconds. The brand has announced exciting daily, weekly and a mega prize in form of exciting Amazon vouchers for winners of the Olympiad.
As a run-up to the activity, Zee media will activate direct contact program with trade fraternity inviting them to participate in the 15-day Olympiad.
Speaking of the campaign, Joy Chakraborthy, chief business officer, Zee Media Corporation says, “Zee Media has always been at the forefront of curating unique and innovative ways of engaging with the stakeholders. This initiative will help strengthen the existing relationships and make way for fostering newer associations. We are confident that this activity will be a success.”
The media group, with it 27-year-old legacy is renowned for being a leader in various categories therefore making it lucrative for advertisers and media buyers. From being the pioneers in the history of Indian (Private) news channels to breaking the monopoly of Doordarshan of broadcasting news bulletins, ZEE Media has been at the forefront of delivering news from a nationalist perspective making them the trusted source of news for consumers.