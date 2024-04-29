Zee Media partners with Greenply for the celebratory second season of Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards

Anindya Khare, marketing head, Zee Media Corporation, further added, “We are immensely proud to collaborate with Greenply for the second season of the Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards. This partnership allows us to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary talents of India's carpenters and contractors, who play a pivotal role in enriching our everyday living spaces with their craftsmanship and innovation. Through this initiative, we aim to foster greater recognition and appreciation of their skills, which are crucial in driving the advancement and sustainability of the interior design and construction sectors."