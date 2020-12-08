ZEE Media presents its national news channel ZEE Hindustan now in a New Avatar

On the occasion, CEO Purushottam Vaishanava said, "We believe that nationalism is at the heart of the nation and so it has to be the core part of our dialogue on the channel as well. Therefore, ZEE Hindustan will act as a voice for the people of India. It will always work towards bringing light to the real issues of the nation and the actual cause behind those issues. It will have direct conversions and will always have dialogue around the nation. It won’t attract eyeballs through dividing opinions and quarrelsome debates but will actually initiate dialogue in the true interest of the country and the people of this country."