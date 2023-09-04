Zee Media's India eMobility Conclave sets the stage for a Sustainable Electric Mobility Landscape

The India eMobility conclave began with a keynote address and an engaging fireside chat with Sh. Nitin Gadkari – Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India, shed light on the myriad opportunities presented by India's EV adoption journey. This conclave served as a dynamic platform engaging esteemed stakeholders from diverse sectors towards insightful discussions and collectively envisioning a future where electric mobility took centre stage. It also included a one-on-one discussion with the Guest of Honour - Sh. Kailash Gahlot – Cabinet Minister (Home, Law, Transport, IT and AR), on ‘Delhi's tryst with EV adoption’. It also comprised of insightful series of captivating panel discussions that delved into key topics, like:

1. The Rise of E-scooters and E-bikes: This session emphasised on insightful discussion on how electric two-wheelers are transforming urban mobility in India, offering sustainable solutions to congestion and pollution.

2. Electrifying Horizons: Navigating the Road Ahead for Electric Vehicles - Visionaries navigated the road ahead for electric vehicles, delving into market dynamics, consumer adoption, and strategies to overcome challenges.

3. Powering Progress: Battery Innovations in the EV Revolution: It deep-dived into the latest battery technologies and innovations driving the EV revolution, emphasizing the critical role of batteries in shaping the future of transportation.

4. E-Mobility 360: Exploring the Holistic Impacts of Electric Transportation - An exploration of the holistic impacts of electric transportation, considering environmental, social, and economic dimensions.