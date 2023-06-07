Zee MPCG’s Education Excellence Conclave 2023 brings to light the evolutionary phase of the Education Sector in India

In its endeavor to bring to light how education plays a significant role in fulfilling one’s career goals, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, one of the leading and most-trusted Hindi News Channels of ZMCL, successfully hosted the Education Excellence Conclave 2023 today. Prominent dignitaries - Indar Singh Parmar (Minister of School Education, Govt. of MP) and Vishwas Kailash Sarang (Minister of Medical Education, Govt. of MP) attended this grand ceremony and appreciated the channel for creating a platform that acknowledges the hard work put in by educationists across different states of India.