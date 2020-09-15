Zee Music Co. strikes global licensing deal with Moj and Sharechat

Users will have access to Zee Music Co.’s latest & hit music library to create their own content.
Zee Music Co., Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd recently announced licensing rights of its music to social media platforms, ShareChat and Moj. Through this deal, users of ShareChat and Moj will be able to use songs from the Zee Music library and create their video content.
Currently, Zee Music Co. is the #12th most subscribed YouTube channel in the world with a strength of over 60 million+ subscribers in a span of just 6 years. Being the single stop destination to countless chartbuster songs, ZMC acquires over 50% of new Bollywood music year on year, releasing 1500+ new songs annually.
Apart from a wide range of Bollywood music, users will also be able to use songs across a diverse portfolio of music from different regional languages. From creating music to music publishing, ZMC has marked its presence across all Indian languages making it a PAN India label with a diverse catalogue.
ShareChat is the largest Indian language social platform and one of the leading social media networks in the country, with a community of over 180 million monthly active users on both ShareChat and Moj. With this association, platforms will have access to the Zee Music’s library, making their experience on these platforms incredibly exciting.
Berges Y Malu, Director - ShareChat said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Zee Music, and provide our community of users the ability to enjoy amazing new social experiences. With this partnership, we are today the only Indian short video platform to provide users the ability to choose from the widest available array of music while creating and consuming content”
Speaking on the collaboration, Zee Music Co.’s Business Head Mr. Anurag Bedi said, “We are glad to partner with ShareChat and Moj. Through this collaboration, content creators will have access to our robust and diverse stream of catalogue spread across regional languages. We focus on bringing together a community of people who want to do more with music and redefine ways in which content is consumed.”
