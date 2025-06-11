Zee Music Company hits 100M YouTube subscribers

Zee Music Company has crossed 100 million subscribers on YouTube. To mark the milestone, it received the Red Diamond Play Button from the platform.
Launched a little over a decade ago, Zee Music Company has built a strong presence in the Indian music industry with a wide catalogue across languages. The label is known for songs like Kala Chashma, Teri Mitti, Taras, and Uyi Amma, and maintains a growing digital footprint across platforms.
Commenting on the achievement, Umesh Kumar Bansal, chief business odfficer, Zee Music Company and Zee Studios, said, “Crossing 100 million subscribers is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Zee Music Company and a testament to our deep connection with music lovers worldwide. Being only the second music label globally to receive the prestigious Red Diamond Play Button from YouTube makes this milestone even more special. Our journey has been significantly driven by our strong partnerships, especially with YouTube. This recognition is representative of what can be achieved when great content is supported by the right platforms—its impact is truly global. Together, we are building a legacy of music that transcends boundaries and resonates across cultures and generations.”
Sun Lee, director, YouTube Music, Korea, Greater China, India & South Asia, congratulated Zee Music Company, saying, “Zee Music Company's journey to 100 million subscribers is a phenomenal testament to the power of Indian music and its ability to captivate audiences globally on YouTube. This achievement is not only a testament to their consistent delivery of high-quality music but also celebrates the incredible cultural resonance Zee Music Company has cultivated worldwide. We are thrilled to be a partner in their remarkable success story and look forward to seeing them connect with even more fans around the world."
With a rapidly expanding footprint across digital and streaming platforms, Zee Music Company continues to shape the sonic landscape of Indian cinema and contemporary music. The Red Diamond Play Button stands as a testament to this remarkable journey—powered by innovation, creativity, and an unwavering passion for music.
