Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 to felicitate Inspirational Change Makers on 28th July 2023

Anindya Khare, marketing head of Zee Media Corporation, further highlighted, “It is a moment of great pride for the entire nation to celebrate the achievements of game changers. After the success of the inaugural edition of the National Achievers Awards, Zee Media is excited to roll out the second season with the sole purpose of applauding the great work done by solopreneurs, individuals and leaders across different sectors. We hope that this platform will ensure maximum stakeholder engagement in understanding and expanding the business vision of Zee Media.”