Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 to felicitate Inspirational Change Makers on 28th July 2023

The event looks forward to providing national recognition for the exceptional contribution in their respective fields.
Despite the numerous challenges, lack of resources and hurdles in life, champions and go-getters have achieved great heights in their respective domains. This has been the result of sheer resilience and a never-give-up attitude. To honour their dedication towards excelling in different fields.
IndiaDotcom Digital Private (formerly known as Zee Digital) is all set for the Season 2 of Zee National Achievers Awards 2023, the event is an exclusive platform that aims to acknowledge the exceptional efforts of individuals, groups, and organizations who have made significant contributions over the past year. This grand star-studded event will be graced by Chief Guest- Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, (Chief Minister of Delhi), Indian playback singer - Kumar Sanu and a special appearance of Bollywood celebrity - Nushrratt Bharuccha. The event will also be attended by Industry stalwarts across different sectors.
The game changers of India will be rewarded awards under various categories spread across auto, retail, estates, health, e-commerce, FMCG, hospitality, start-ups, fashion, jewellery etc. The nomination entries will be reviewed by industry experts. Season 2 of Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 will provide national recognition to the potential entrepreneurs and indomitable leaders who have created a better tomorrow through their intelligence, diligence and path-breaking performance.
Speaking about the relevance of the upcoming awards ceremony, Shridhar Mishra, CRO – Digital, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited. says, “We, at IDPL acknowledge the fact that achievements of today are the stepping stones towards a brighter future. Through the National Achievers Awards 2023, we have been felicitating & honouring visionaries for their outstanding contributions to Brand India and society, at large.”
Anindya Khare, marketing head of Zee Media Corporation, further highlighted, “It is a moment of great pride for the entire nation to celebrate the achievements of game changers. After the success of the inaugural edition of the National Achievers Awards, Zee Media is excited to roll out the second season with the sole purpose of applauding the great work done by solopreneurs, individuals and leaders across different sectors. We hope that this platform will ensure maximum stakeholder engagement in understanding and expanding the business vision of Zee Media.”
(We got this information in a press release).