Zee News and Film Critics Guild jointly host the fifth season of Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 recognizes and felicitates the versatile talent and language-agnostic work of the Indian Entertainment Industry across short films, series, and feature films.
Zee News, one of India's leading and most trusted news channels, partnered with The Film Critics Guild and hosted the fifth season of the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) at Bal Gandharva Mandir, Bandra on March 27, 2023. This star-studded event will telecast on Zee News linear and digital platforms soon.
This year's CCA awards ceremony was graced by popular celebrities from the Indian film and TV industry- Anupama Chopra, Ajay Devgn, RajKummar Rao, Guneet Monga, Sriram Raghavan, Vasan Bala, Sai Pallavi, Hansal Mehta, Sakshi Tanwar, Jim Sarbh, Jaideep Ahlawat and many others. It rewarded the best talent across all entertainment genres, including feature films, short films, and web series, recognizing and felicitating the versatile talent and language-agnostic work of the Indian Entertainment Industry.
Highlighting the objectives of Zee News' partnership with The Film Critics Guild for CCA Awards 2023, Mr. Abhay Ojha, CBO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, "The CCA Awards have never been just an ordinary award but continue to maintain the highest level of integrity amongst its members, evaluating the excellent work of cinema that stands apart in their storytelling. We partnered with this prestigious event, because of our belief, of giving our viewers more than just breaking news. This partnership will allow ZEE Media viewers to witness the glorious achievements of their favourite stars on camera across Zee Media channels."
Anindya Khare, marketing Head of Zee Media Corporation, added, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Film Critics Guild for the fifth edition of CCA awards. The entire Zee Network team strongly believes in capturing the glorious moments for fans spread across the nation. This partnership has opened doors to revenue-generating avenues through brand visibility, germinate new content domain for ZEE MEDIA and aid our audience network.”
With India's most credible critics - representing print, radio, broadcast, and the web - the CCA Awards maintained the highest level of integrity amongst its members and evaluated the work of cinema that have stood apart in their storytelling.
