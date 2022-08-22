Zee News and Zee MPCG host Emerging Chhattisgarh as an initiative to enable healthy dialogue on the state's development

The event will be graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel.
Zee News, the leading Hindi news channel of India and Zee MPCG, the No.1 news channel of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will host Emerging Chhattisgarh to enable and highlight the development activities in the state. The event will be graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Bhupesh Baghel. The event will focus on the state government initiatives that have taken the state forward and have enabled progress for all sections of society.
In the three-year tenure of the present government, Chhattisgarh has seen a dynamic growth trajectory which will be highlighted through this event. The session with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also focus on the slew of initiatives launched in the state and a report on the promises delivered and fulfilled. A government's success in administration is measured not just through the popular vote but also depends on the industrial development, economic and agricultural growth and the state of health, education, and other civic amenities.
Speaking of the event, Mohit Sinha, editor of Zee MPCG, said, "Media is a reflection and the fourth pillar that upholds democracy. The event aims to bring out an honest picture of the government's performance and present the same to the audience."
Talking about the event, Abhay Ojha, chief business officer, Cluster 3, ZMCL, said, "We are excited to host the Hon'ble CM to highlight his government's work. We look forward to having a great discussion and a successful event."
The event is scheduled for August 22nd at Raipur and will also see a performance from the Indian Ocean Band, widely recognized as the pioneers of the Indie music and fusion rock genre in India. Zee news MPCG will air the event live.
(We got this information in a press release).