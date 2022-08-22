Zee News and Zee MPCG host Emerging Chhattisgarh as an initiative to enable healthy dialogue on the state's development

In the three-year tenure of the present government, Chhattisgarh has seen a dynamic growth trajectory which will be highlighted through this event. The session with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also focus on the slew of initiatives launched in the state and a report on the promises delivered and fulfilled. A government's success in administration is measured not just through the popular vote but also depends on the industrial development, economic and agricultural growth and the state of health, education, and other civic amenities.