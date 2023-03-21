Zee News-DNA show encourages citizens to take informed decisions

At present, Farming equipment, Mobiles/ electronics, Automobiles and Consumer Durables sectors are covered under the Right to Repair framework. All details related to their products service, warranty, terms and conditions, etc. are aggregated on the ‘Right to Repair’ portal. Commenting on the relevance of the right to repair, Nidhi Khare Additional Secretary, the Department of Consumer Affairs, said, “Consumers are promised a 10-year product warranty at the time of purchase. However, when the consumer faces some technical issues and approaches the dealer for a solution, he/she receives a standard response – ‘This product model isn’t being manufactured anymore’ or ‘The spare parts of this model aren’t available anymore’. This further results in consumers forcibly giving up on the product, adding to the unplanned expense of purchasing a new/upgraded product.”