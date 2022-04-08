Zee News Hindi website surpasses competition in page views

The website gets the most page views making it the No 1 news website in its segment.
Zee Digital, the Digital Media Publishing Arm of Zee Group, has surpassed its competitors by gaining 72.01 million unique visitors. As per data by Comscore MMX Multi-platform, Zee News Hindi website overtook its competitors Navbharat Times, ABP Live Hindi, and Aajtak significantly.
The upward trend was observed since December 2021, when they first initiated the biggest ever opinion poll before the election season. The opinion poll with the largest sample size had the most accurate predictions and helped gain more viewership for the channel. Following the opinion poll, the channel has also been at the forefront of election result coverage, stories from social media and global current affairs.
Adding to his thoughts, Rajnish Ahuja, editor-Zee News & CCO-India.com websites, says, "It is indeed a great achievement for us, and we will continue with this momentum. We have kept our focus on catering to all the needs of our audience and becoming the one-stop-most-trusted Hindi news website. This position fuels our ambitions further, and we hope to continue with the same momentum,"
Speaking of this achievement, Shridhar Mishra, head of digital sales, ZEE Digital, says, "Our objective for Zee Digital was to understand our audience. Our consistent and constant investment in bettering the technology, content and marketing have been steps in that direction. Our position as per Comscore is just a demonstration of that. We are grateful to our partners and the audience for the faith they have shown in our brand,"
Being the pioneers in the history of Indian (Private) news channels to breaking the monopoly of Doordarshan of broadcasting news bulletins, ZEE Media has been at the forefront of delivering the news from a nationalist perspective and not just presenting facts. Media Group Carries 27-year-old legacy.